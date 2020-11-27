Wayman Gray



Wayman Gray, at the age of 87, passed away Sunday, November 15th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Wayman was born on July 10, 1933, to James Houston and Noreen Gray, on a small homestead in Ramon, New Mexico. The family later moved to Portales, New Mexico, where he attended school and was active in the FFA (Future Farmers of America). He enrolled at Eastern New Mexico University and joined the Rodeo Team, where he participated in various calf roping events. In addition, he was hard at work tending to the livestock on the family farm, driving a school bus and working at a gas station.



March of 1955, he met the love of his life Darlene Stephens. The first time he laid eyes on her, he told her that he was going to marry her… two weeks later they were married. They moved to Clovis, New Mexico, where he went to work for Pepsi Cola, delivering soda pop to local stores. While in Clovis he was hired by Mountain States Telephone Company and was immediately sent to Alamogordo, New Mexico, which was booming at the time with the new Air Force Base. While there, Wayman and Darlene's first child Cheryl was born, followed by Michael and Mark. In 1962 Wayman moved his family to Carrizozo, New Mexico where he served as the sole Telephone Man for the area. A few years later, he transferred to Albuquerque, then back to Alamogordo where they spent most of their years and raised their family and where he and Darlene were continually active in various organizations in the community. He later retired from AT&T in Los Alamos and returned to Alamogordo where he worked with his good friend Mel Myers at M & M Pest Control. After 35 years of marriage, in September 1990, Darlene passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.



In December 1991, Wayman married Marguarete Rita after re-uniting with her at a class reunion in Portales and moved to Albuquerque and resided there until 2020. Wayman continued telephone work with UNM hospital until 2012. Together he and Marge traveled and sang with the Young at Heart Choir for 19 years. They were also members of the Celebrate Wesleyan Church. They were happily married for 29 years.



He is preceded in death by his parents James Houston Gray and Noreen Gray; and siblings: Norman Gray, Juanita Terry, Pauline Stark, June Gray, and his late wife Darlene Gray. He is survived by his current wife Marge Gray and his three children Cheryl Matherly (Gerald) of Alamogordo, Michael Gray (Shirley) of Las Cruces, and Mark Gray (Cheryl) of Alamogordo, his sister Thyra Cathey of Portales, brother Birl Gray of Portales, He is also survived by his Grandchildren, Toby Matherly, Dani Shackelford, Kenneth Gray, Richard Gray, Justin Gray, Ashley Jones, Mandy Curry, Misty Julian, Weslin Gray, Megan Cardiel. He currently has 26 Great-Grandchildren.



Due to the Covid-19 restrictions no Celebration of Life has been scheduled yet, but we are hoping to have a gathering early 2021.









