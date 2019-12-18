|
|
Wenona Pettey
Alamogordo - Wenona Pettey, 89, peacefully went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM at around 5:45 in the evening. She was born on February 5, 1930 in Teague, TX to Edward P. Hughes and Alma Irene Stroud Hughes.
Wenona Pettey was an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God. Since 1947, she served as a missionary, youth and associate pastor and pastors wife from California to North Carolina, but the bulk of her life and ministry had been in New Mexico, pastoring with her husband at Grace Assembly of God in Roswell, and missions work among the Navajo in Black Hat, NM and the Mescalero Apache tribe. She and her husband retired from full-time ministry in 2017 at Mountain of the Lord Faith Fellowship in Cloudcroft, NM.
Survivors include her husband, Don Pettey; three children, Douglas Pettey, Raylene (Eric) Cochrane, and Wendon (Alyssa) Pettey. She is also survived by one sister, Dean (Hayden) Hynes of Kingwood, TX; five grandchildren, Sam Pettey, Wenona Cochrane, Oliver Pettey, Elizabeth Toño, and Noah Pettey; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alma Hughes; one brother, Eddie Hughes; and one sister, Patsy Brasher. She was also preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Gidget Pettey.
The memorial service for Wenona will be held at 2:00 pm, December 28, 2019 at Mountain View Church in Alamogordo, NM.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Pleasant Hills Children's Home in Palestine, TX in her name.
The Pettey family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019