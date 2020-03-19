|
|
Wesley O. Chappell
Wesley O. Chappell went to be with his Lord and Saviour March 12, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Wes was born Feb. 8, 1958 in Oakland, CA to Bill Chappell and Barbara Yarbrough Chappell.
He attended the Alamogordo school system and ended up in Corpus Christi, TX, where he worked several jobs before working for AAA Contractors until his health forced him to retire and move back to the dryer climate of Alamogordo.
He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and several Aunts and Uncles.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Hyde, father Bill Chappell, Granville, TN, brother, Bill Chappel (Laurice) Alb, NM, sisters Sherri Hines (Loren) Alb, NM, Cindy Chappell of the family home, an Uncle Jimmy Yarbrough (Joy), 2 Aunts, Jeanette Rawles, Alamogordo, NM and Elaine Boyes (Billie) of Alb, NM and numerous cousins.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020