William (Don) Catt
Alamogordo - William D. (Don) Catt, age 89, passed away June 10, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
He was born on April 7, 1930 in Glendale, Indiana to William and Cecil Catt. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Forces in Nov of 1945 and went on to serve in the regular Army and then complete his military career in the United States Air Force in Dec of 1953. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving as the Commander of Post 7686, Alamogordo/TuIarosa for 2 years. Upon his discharge from the service, he settled in Tularosa, New Mexico and remained in the Tularosa Basin for the rest of his life. After recovering from a severe injury, while serving in the Civil Service, he founded Alamo Security and Patrol in 1981, and ran the business for the next 34 years before closing the business in 2015 and retiring.
He is survived by his soul mate and loving wife of 32 years Sondra Catt; his ex-wife Pauline and their five children, Donna, Maryanne, Lynette, Daryl and Ronald, all of Tularosa; four step-children, Veronica Jean and John of La Luz, Thomas of New Jersey, Gerald and Shannon of Alamogordo, Barbara and Mark of Virginia; twenty-three grandchildren; 17 greatgrandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please celebrate Don's life and make a donation to the Disabled American Veterans @www.dav.org/donate. He was truly loved and will be sorely missed.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 16, 2019