William Conway Coate
Alamogordo - Lieutenant Colonel William Conway Coate, US Army Corps of Engineers, Retired, known to almost everyone who knew him as Bill, Dad, or Grandpa, died peacefully January 16, 2020 at The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo, NM. He was 95.
Bill was born in Ottumwa, IA on July 24, 1924. Following graduation from high school in East Moline, IL, he, like millions of other young men, received an invitation to enter military service. During World War II, he served as a power turret mechanic with the 765th Squadron, 461st Bomb Group, 15th Air Force in Italy. In October 1945, he was discharged as a staff sergeant. He remained active with their reunion group until the end.
On September 19, 1946, he married his beloved Donna Jeane (Craton) Coate. Together, they raised five children. Donna predeceased him on October 13, 2007.
He is survived by his children, Robert M. Coate (Marlene), of Alamogordo, Sandra J. Donohue of Sierra Vista, AZ, Linda J. Lemke (Frog), of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Cheryl A. Emery (John), of Cedar Hill, TX, and Donna M. Pettengill (Stan), of Lake Havasu City, AZ; seven grandchildren, Michael S. Coate, Alan W. Lemke, Lorraine J. Adam, Randall M. Coate, Brian M. Donohue, Christopher R. Donohue, and Katherine A. Emery; ten great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. His grandson, John M. Lemke, predeceased him.
Bill received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in December 1948. Taking advantage of his assignments in Europe and Asia, Bill, Donna, and a growing family traveled to many destinations in Europe and Asia. During the 1950s in addition to assignments in Japan, Germany, and the United States, he also served in Korea and Lebanon.
Leaving the Active Army in September 1959, he went to work with Bechtel Corp as a Senior Engineer, while staying active in the Army Reserves. A life-long believer in higher education, he also went back to college, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Production Management from the California State University, Long Beach.
Recalled to active duty in April 1966, he began the first of three tours in Vietnam. His first tour was in the Central Highlands, near Pleiku; his second tour was divided between Cam Ranh Bay and Long Bin, and his third tour was in DaNang. Between tours, he served as a sub-post commander at Fort Riley's Schilling Manor Sub-Post, at Fort Richardson, AK, and as Director of Facilities Engineering at Fort Sheridan, IL.
On July 1, 1972, Bill retired from active duty with almost thirty years of service. During his time in the Army, he participated in 17 campaigns in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, earning the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Star Medals, and the Army Commendation Medal, among other awards.
He returned to what was now Bechtel Power Corporation as a Senior Project Administrator. He then transferred to the US Civil Service, with assignments of increasing responsibility in the United States, Korea, Italy, and Germany.
Retiring from full-time employment in July 1986, he and Donna traveled even more extensively, covering all 50 states, as well as Europe and Asia. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and The Liberaiders, the reunion group of the 461st Bomb Group.
A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1505 College Ave., Alamogordo, NM.
The Coate family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online guest book, please see alamogordofuneralhome.org
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020