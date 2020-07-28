William D. Rambo



William D. Rambo passed away on May 20, 2020 at his home in Midlothian, Virginia. He was NOT a victim of the virus, but rather suffered the consequences of living a long life. He was just shy of his 90th birthday. Fortunately, his wife and daughter were allowed to be with him during his last days, and he did not leave this earth alone. As he requested, he was cremated and currently resides with his wife of 68 years, Helen.



Mr. Rambo was born in 1930 in east Tennessee and graduated from high school in Chilhowie, Virginia in 1949. He was the youngest of nine children. He entered the newly formed Air Force and served in Japan, Germany and Washington D.C. before being stationed at Holloman AFB in 1962. As a young airman stationed at Bolling AFB near Washington, DC, he recalled President Truman tipping his hat to him and a fellow airman as they walked near the White House. He witnessed President Kennedy and Vice-President Johnson as they arrived for a visit at Eglin AFB in Florida. In 1960, he was the first Eglin airman to receive the Strategic Air Command's Distinguished Achievement Certificate for outstanding self-improvement after earning 30 education points. He was the first airman to receive the award again upon completion of 60 education points. He worked with NASA engineers and technicians at the high speed track at Holloman when components for the Saturn rocket and the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM) were being tested. He retired in 1969 at Vandenburg AFB in California where he supervised the maintenance of all missile launch training equipment for the 1st Strategic Missile Division. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant and earned many accolades during his career including the Meritorious Service Award and three Oak Leaf Clusters.



He and his wife returned to Alamogordo, and he completed his education at NMSU, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1971, Master of Arts in 1974 and a Specialist in Education in 1976. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi. He began teaching a variety of subjects at Alamogordo High School in 1971. He retired in 1994 as the Coordinator and Department Head of Industrial Cooperative Training supervising students as they worked with a variety of local businesses. He increased the vocational department to include such classes as health sciences, interior decorating, and electronics. He worked closely with building trades and was very proud of the many houses his students built in Alamogordo. He was disheartened to see these essential courses slowly eliminated from the curriculum after his retirement. He loved teaching and last summer one of his former students recalled how she learned the machinations of a tsunami under the tutelage of Mr. Rambo.



As his health failed he and his wife came to live near their daughter in Virginia. His family was blessed to have celebrated his last birthday, Thanksgiving and Christmas with him. They were heartbroken when the virus cut off all face-to-face contact in March of 2020. They took comfort in knowing he was safe and well cared for in a wonderful assisted living facility.



Mr. Rambo is survived by his wife Helen, his daughter Betsy, his son-in-law Richard Tannich, his granddaughter Samantha, his two great-grandsons Hudson and Rennen, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a kind, gentle, generous, hardworking and intelligent man. The world needs more like him.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store