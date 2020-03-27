|
William Daniel Durham
Alamogordo - William Daniel Durham (Dan, Danny) passed away at home on February 26th, 2020 with his loving wife Sharon by his side.
Dan was born on March 23rd, 1956 in Charlotte NC. Dan resided most of his life in Alamogordo NM.
Dan is survived by his wife Sharon, his children Daniel (Summer), Michael (Cathy), Sean and Devin and all his grandchildren who he loved all very much. Dan is also survived by his Brother David Durham and his Dad Walter (Bubba) Crawford(Maria) Sister Laura Korhan Durham and her family in NC and a host of Family and Friends in Canada and in North Carolina. Dan is predceased by his Mom Doris Crawford.
Dan served in the USAF 1976-1979 then started a long career as a Radar Tech working with various Contractors at Holloman Air Force Base and the last 17 years with (White Sands Missile Range) Department of Defense where he recently retired due to his health. Dan loved his work and worked hard for many years and was proud to be involved in the protection of his Country he will be missed by many.
Dan's passion was his music and he was self taught in playing his guitar and was an amazing artist. He played with some of the local bands through the years in the Alamogordo area. Dan was a treasure hunter, a ghost hunter and was always looking for his Bigfoot he also liked to hike and explore new adventures. We all will miss your cooking as you were the best!!
Cremation has taken place and per his request no formal services will take place. Family and Friends will gather to celebrate Dan's life and this will take place at a later date.
You are loved, you will never be forgotten and forever in our hearts. Rock on!!
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020