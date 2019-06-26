Services
William Hernandez Obituary
William Hernandez

Alamogordo -

WILLIAM "BILL"

HERNANDEZ

9/3/1930 -6/21-2019

Bill Hernandez passed away on June 21,2019. He was born on September 3,1930 in Hondo, New Mexico to Estevan and Miquela Hernandez. He grew up on the family ranch with six brothers and seven sisters. Bill served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He loved working on ranches with the stock and horses. He always wanted to be an auctioneer, so he went to the Missouri Auction School in Kansas City and later took their Advanced Livestock Marketing Course. Bill had his own auction business for about 40 years. He enjoyed volunteering his services to sell the 4-H Club's youngsters' livestock, entered in the Otero County Fair Livestock Sale for a number of years. He played the guitar and liked playing alone or with others.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and five sisters. He married Betty Wagner on April 30, 1955 and they have one daughter. Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty, his daughter, Patti Pedersen, two granddaughters, Shanley Pedersen and Krista Rodriguez and two great-granddaughters, Haylee and Addison Rodriguez. He loved his family very much, as they did him, and they will all miss "Pa". He was special.

Services will be on June 28, 2019 at St. Jude Parish, 1404 College Av, Alamogordo, NM. A Rosary for Bill will be held at 11:00 A.M. followed by a Mass at 11:30 A.M. with Father Tom Hoffman, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.

The Hernandez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 26, 2019
