|
|
William Lawson Young
Alamogordo, NM - William Lawson Young (December 5, 1938 - February 13, 2020
Lawson found peace with the Lord on February 13, 2020. He was born in Alamogordo to William Claude and Frances Carlie Davis Young.
Lawson was an engineer who traveled the world. He worked for various overseas oil and construction companies, and worked many years for the United States State Department. He enjoyed traveling and playing tennis.
Survivors include his daughters, Sharra Young and Bethany Young ; grandchildren, Shauna Prater, Todd and Corey Weldon and Sorel Nelson, Charley Zigmund, Alexis Walker and Kade Rojas; a sister, Sandra Young; 2 nieces, April Lee White Thomann and Becky Graham Roper; and two nephews, William Cheyne and Douglas Shannon Graham.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Young; parents, William Claude Young and Frances Carlie Davis Young; by his sisters, Dickie Jean Chandler (husband Fred) and Virginia Dustene (Dusty) White (husband Andrew (Andy); a niece, Wendy Sharon White and a nephew, Robert Shawn Graham.
Service for Lawson will be held at 10:00am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Monte Vista Cemetery (west side) in Alamogordo with Pastor Billy Tucker officiating.
The Young family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020