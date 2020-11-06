William Mershon
Mayhill - William F Mershon, a lifelong resident of Otero county, passed away Friday, October 22, 2020 in Mayhill, NM. Bill was born September 1, 1939 in Roswell NM, to John J Mershon and Milecent Mershon. He graduated from the New Mexico Military Institute, attended college at NMMI and graduated from NMSU with a BS in electrical engineering. After graduating, Mr. Mershon joined the army. In 1969 he began his engineering career, where he went on to gain his PE, and eventually became the manager of Otero County Electric until he retired in 2001.
Bill proudly served on many local boards that spanned a variety of organizations. Notably, he held seats on the First American Bank board for 28 years, and the Otero County Fair Board for 17 years. Additionally, he served on the boards of Gerald Champion Memorial Hospital for 37 years, and the Otero Soil and Water Conservation District in more recent years. He was very proud of these organizations and the services they provide for the community.
Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years Marilyn R Mershon. Two daughters Kellie Crowther and husband Kip Crowther, and Mollie Glass and husband John Glass. Two sons David Graham and fiancé Sabrina Randolph, and Scooter Graham; and five grandchildren, Jessica Graham, Christopher Graham, Conner Crowther, Haylie Glass, and Maddie Glass. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John C Mershon, and James B Mershon. At Mr. Mershon's request cremation has taken place, and no further services will be held.
Bill left a mighty impression on the lives of many, and some big boots to fill. For those of us that had the honor of knowing Bill, understand that he believed in helping everyone, in any way he could. With that in mind the Mershon family would like to ask that all memorials be given to the Otero County Fair Association. Which can be contacted at 401 Fairground Rd, Alamogordo NM 88310, (575)-434-0788.
"The idea is not to live forever, but to create something that will."
- Andy Warhol
The Mershon family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
