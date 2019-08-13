|
William Shawn Edwards
Alamogordo - Shawn Edwards, 45, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Otero County, NM. He was born January 21, 1974 to Joseph and Brenda (Phillips) Edwards. Shawn spent most of his life in Alamogordo, graduating from Alamogordo High School in 1992. He worked at GCRMC in Alamogordo and Holloman Air Force Base, with the chimps. Family, friends, and a love of animals was very important to him. He was also a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed watching basketball as well. His greatest enjoyment was playing his drums; he truly loved that.
Shawn was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Jennifer Mote Edwards, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Survivors include two daughters, Ariah Mote Edwards of Gresham, Oregon and Hailey Edwards of Newnan, Georgia; his parents, Joseph and Brenda Edwards of Alamogordo; his brother, Joey Edwards of Alamogordo; his two nieces, Alyssa Nance and husband Daniel of El Paso, TX and Autumn Edwards, also of El Paso.
Services will be held at the Alamogordo Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Kyle Bueermann officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date.
The Edwards family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
