|
|
Willie P. Avalos
Las Cruces - It is with immense sadness and heartbreak that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Son, Tata, Grandpa, Father in law, Brother, Uncle, Nino, Primo, Brother in Law and Friend, Willie P. Avalos 72, of Las Cruces New Mexico.
Willie passed at home on the cold and rainy morning of Thursday January 16th, 2020.
He was born in Las Cruces New Mexico on May 28, 1947 and was the first child of Willie C. and Consuelo "Connie" Avalos. Not only did they give him his father's name but they showered their son with all the love in the world and together the 3 of them started a unique family legacy of four generations of Willie's that is filled with Love, a sense of Family Pride and an unbreakable bond that would carry this amazing family through the ups and downs life has thrown at them.
Willie attended school at South Ward Elementary, Conley Elementary, Lynn Jr High and Las Cruces High School. It was at Lynn Jr. High that he met his first true love and soulmate Stella Herrera at the age of 12, the two of them fell in love and spent the next 37 years building a life and raising a beautiful family together. During this time Willie or Billy as many knew him served his country proudly in the Army National Guard. While raising his family He went on to work at Atlas Lumber, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic school and then moved to Alamogordo to work alongside his father for American National Insurance Co. retiring after 30 years in 2000.
Willie lived an amazing life with Stella, a life filled with fantastic adventures spent loving each other, raising their children, dancing in the kitchen, going fishing and spending time with their extended families. They were best friends, parents and partners in crime. He and Stella shared a love so deep and an unbreakable bond that would never be broken. Together they had three beautiful children Billy Boy, Jeff and Laura Renae. Their lives were filled with so much love and happiness. In 1987 tragedy struck when they lost their beautiful precious baby daughter at the age of 5, they held each other close facing a future without her believing that their love for her would see them through.
In 1996 a second tragedy would find its way into their lives when Stella gained her angel wings and joined Laura in Heaven, they would become our beautiful Guardian Angels.
Willie, Billy Boy and Jeff faced a future without their beloved Stella and Laura, yet they remained steadfast in their love for each other than along with the love and support from their extended family they would face the heartbreaks life had dealt them. But life was not done bringing heartache to this family and in 2000 the family suffered the passing of the original Willie C Avalos, Willie's dad and superhero.
During that same time Willie found a second chance at true love. His life mate and partner Martha Duran who he called his Baby Doll, she filled in the pieces of his broken heart and together they started the next chapter of his amazing life.
His retirement was short lived as he found that sitting still was not as fun as he thought it would be and in 2002, he started working as a Bailiff for the Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces. In 2017 he retired again for good this time determined there would be no sitting around.
They spent their time together loving their children, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, enjoying the simple things in life and being the best grandparents to their beautiful grandchildren.
He would say 'we never leave the farm much' but that was a statement so far from the truth. A great sense of adventure would have them traveling around the world visiting places like Romania, Puerto Rico, Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Hawaii, and stateside places like San Antonio, Las Vegas, Seattle, where taking the scenic route meant hitting 10 states in 20 days.
After each trip you could hear him say 'that was a trip of a lifetime' and it was until the next time.
Sunday's you could find him washing his vehicles, drinking beer, grilling steaks, listening to oldies and loving every single second they got to spend together.
Their only responsibility was to their pup Bella. Having 7 wonderful children and 7 precious grandchildren between them Bella his 'pretty girl' was by far their favorite one to spoil. For a man who had faced so much heartache in one lifetime he certainly showed an unbridled genuine love for the people in his life, setting an example for us to follow now: In spite of the pain keep going, keep loving and keep believing because the love HE had for us will see us through our very own heartache due to his loss.
On that cold and rainy Thursday when he left us we found some peace knowing that he had been greeted with open arms by His beautiful wife Stella, his baby girl Laura Renae, His father Willie C. Avalos, his niece and God Daughter Alicia "Lisi" Avalos His sister in law Gloria Avalos, His brother in law Paul Herrera, and we are certain that his father in law Tony Duran and sister in law Mable Duran were also there to greet him.
Those left behind to mourn his passing are his Mother Consuelo "Connie" Avalos of Alamogordo. His Baby Doll Martha Duran and their pup Bella. Their Children: Billy Avalos and his wife Candace, Jeffrey Avalos and his wife Jodi, Erica Benavidez and her fiancé Jordan, Marcus Suniga, Tony Suniga and his wife Eva.
His Grandchildren: Jacob Avalos & Vero Soto, Milo Johnston, Isaiah Avalos & Barbara Gonzalez, Tiana Nicole Avalos, Angelica Laura Avalos, his name sake William C. Avalos and 'the new little girl' Olivia Suniga.
As well as His great grandchildren Jeremiah, Kayden, Frankie, Mikey & Gabriel.
Also His Brother Daniel P. Avalos and wife Rosemary, their children: Danielle Avalos, Carrie & Cristobal Melendrez. His Grandchildren Alberto Jr. & Josiah Muniz and Cristobal Jr., Diego, and Anacea Melendrez
His Brother Ronnie Avalos, children: Ronald "Vato" & Darbie Avalos and Joey Avalos.
His Grandchildren Isabelle, Jeremiah and Glorianna Avalos
His Sister Grace Avalos and her daughter his God Daughter Brittany Laura Avalos-Brito, lovingly known to him as BRAT-ney.
His neighbors turned family, Victor & Grace Vega, their children Lloyd, Victoria & Ramon & their grandchildren.
The entire Herrera Family:
Gloria Clouser, Chuy & Julia Diaz, Danny & Patsy Herrera, Rodger & Terri Herrera, Paulette, Rita & Constance, George & Delores Herrera, Dimetrio & Vicky Ortega. As well as all their children, grandchildren & great grandchildren.
All the extended Avalos Familia: Primo's, Prima's, Tio's and Tia's
Willie had a way of shootin' strait and always making sure you felt important. That trait turned acquaintances into friends and friends into family. Of which He has far too many to list, but the family would like to acknowledge his close friendships with Richard Parra who he lovingly referred to as "Viejo", Wendell Harding, Charlie "The Insurance Man" Candelaria and Larry Trujillo aka "Trujillo".The family would also like to thank his "Doc" Yvonne Mouchette for the great love and care she gave him, as well as her family Shane, Sarah, Emily, and Abbi who made sure on his final day to do everything possible to love and help his family cope.
Willie left us far too soon, we had so much more planned. Despite all of our pain we will remember all that he has taught us. Be a man of your word, Keep your promises, Steaks are best served medium well, A cold beer tastes like a snickers, Sundays are for oldies & cleaning your car, A man can never have too many knives…or Boots or leather jackets and even when you are sad or broken always choose to LIVE and LOVE.
Services for Willie are as follows.
Friday Morning January 24th a rosary and mass will be held at 10 am at the family church St. Jude Catholic Church 1404 College Ave. in Alamogordo New Mexico. There will NOT be a reception held at this location, the family asks that any thoughtful donations for the family be reserved until Saturday's service, burial will take place at a later date.
Saturday Afternoon January 25th a Celebration of his Life will be held at 12pm at The Hood, 3206 Harrelson St. Las Cruces New Mexico. We will eat drink and share every "Willie" story we have.
The family has entrusted his care to Getz Funeral Home and cremation has taken place.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020