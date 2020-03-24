|
Zachary Jack David James
Alamogordo - Zachary Jack David James, 82, passed away on March 13, 2020 at home, with his family by his side in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Jack was born on May 8, 1937 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to John Willard James, Sr. and Ida Lorene (Stagner) James. He graduated from Los Lunas High school in 1955. Jack served in the military and was an Airforce Police Officer in Japan. He met his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth (Lambert) James before leaving for Japan, and married her after returning. He was passionate about working on and racing cars during the 60's at Speedway Park in Albuquerque, NM. He worked as a diesel mechanic and later owned his own trucking company. During retirement, He and Elizabeth enjoyed traveling around the US and visiting family. He always had a strong bond with his dogs and enjoyed riding motorcycles. Zachary was preceded in death by His parents, John W. and Lorene James, His brother John W. James Jr, and his grandson David Marshall Coker. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Lambert) James of Los Lunas; his daughter, Beverly Coker (Marshall) of Cloudcroft; his grandchildren, Zachary Coker and Jonathan Coker of Cloudcroft; Megan Mickenzie (John) Killian of Alamogordo, and 2 great-grandchildren, Ezekiel and Solomon Killian, of Alamogordo, his twin sister, Joanne Bellow of Bernardo, NM. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020