Zackary 'Ant'hony Terrazas was born on November 15, 2019 to parents Kira and Arlis Terrazas. Ant's family was blessed with a few short weeks with him before he went to his heavenly home on December 21, 2019. Ant experienced holding hands with his mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from his family, listening as his mommy and daddy sing him songs, and being told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times.

Ant is deeply loved by his mommy and daddy, big brother Flynn, big sister Sophia, his grandparents, his great-grandparents, his aunts and uncles, his cousins, and many others. Ant will always remain his parents' precious baby and Flymn and Sophia's little brother, and they will hold him again in heaven one day.

Arraignments are being handled by the Alamogordo Funeral Home. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers donations to help the family can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/The-dearly-departed-Zackary?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
