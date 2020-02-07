|
Zoe Ann Marie Rager
Hillsboro - Zoe Ann Marie Rager was married to Jeffrey Scott Rager on July 13, 1996 in Hillsboro, Oregon. She was born on August 20,1963 to Clarence A. Ramseth and Anna L. (Moser) Ramsethand big sister, Louise Annette Ramseth at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon. She grew up and lived with her parents in Hillsboro, Oregon. She graduated from Hillsboro Senior High School in 1981. She attended and graduated with an Associate Degree in Arts and Sciences from Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho in 1991. She met her husband-to-be while both attended 8th grade in Hillsboro, Oregon. After marriage, she and Jeff adopted 2 brothers (ages 4 and 6) Jeffrey Javier Rager and Miguel Patrick Rager. In 2007, she and her family moved to La Luz, New Mexico to follow her husband in a job transfer to Holloman Air Force Base where he worked as a civilian employee. After being diagnosed with congestive heart failure, she and Jeff decide that Zoe Ann would stay home for the boys and not work outside the house. She was a Loved and valued member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints. She is survived by a wonderfully romantic and loving husband and loving and attentive sons.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020