Toots Maddigan
April 4, 1918 - May 1, 1991
Pat Maddigan
June 2, 1924 - May 6, 2017
God looked around his garden
And found an empty space,
Then He looked upon the earth,
And saw your tired face.
He put His arms around you
And lifted you to rest,
God's garden must be beautiful,
He only takes the best.
He saw the road was getting rough,
And the hills were hard to climb,
So, He closed your weary eyes
And whispered, "Peace be thine".
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you never went alone,
For a part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
Loads of love from your family
Published in Alaska Highway News from May 2 to May 3, 2019