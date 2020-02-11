Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Jonsson. View Sign Obituary

Alan Jonsson passed away peacefully in Dawson Creek on January 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Alan was born in Sioux Lookout, Ontario on July 16, 1946 to Wilmur and Wilhelmina Jonsson. Alan will be fondly remembered by his children, Amanda (Ray) Bicknell, and Greg (Carmen) Jonsson and his beloved grandchildren, who always made him smile, Isabella Jonsson, Liam Bicknell, Ben Bicknell and Cobus Jonsson; his siblings Carl (Joanne) Jonsson, Victor (Eleanor) Jonsson, Selma (Greg) Jones, and Danny (Lynne) Jonsson and his dear friends Tracy Jonsson and Eva Pa en.

Alan will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by dona on to the Rotary Manor Care Facility, 1121 90 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A3.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Alan Jonsson passed away peacefully in Dawson Creek on January 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Alan was born in Sioux Lookout, Ontario on July 16, 1946 to Wilmur and Wilhelmina Jonsson. Alan will be fondly remembered by his children, Amanda (Ray) Bicknell, and Greg (Carmen) Jonsson and his beloved grandchildren, who always made him smile, Isabella Jonsson, Liam Bicknell, Ben Bicknell and Cobus Jonsson; his siblings Carl (Joanne) Jonsson, Victor (Eleanor) Jonsson, Selma (Greg) Jones, and Danny (Lynne) Jonsson and his dear friends Tracy Jonsson and Eva Pa en.Alan will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may be made by dona on to the Rotary Manor Care Facility, 1121 90 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A3.For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd. Published in Alaska Highway News on Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close