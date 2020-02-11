Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alana Gail (Carlson) Anderson. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

August 13, 1949 - December 14, 2019

Alana Gail Anderson (nee Carlson) was born on August 13, 1949 in Fort St. John. She was the first child of Madeline and Allan Carlson. She passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 at the Dawson Creek Hospital.

Alana married Ken Anderson on January 29, 1971 and had four children: Cindy, Terri, Marty, and Ed. As the kids were growing up, vacations were spent camping and going to visit family and friends in Prince George, Langley, Edmonton, Chetwynd and Quesnel. Alana and Ken also made a couple of trips to visit Terri, Matt, and their grandchildren in Ontario.

Alana enjoyed playing cards and was a very competitive person. When she was playing something, she always played to win. Many barbecues were held at the Anderson house. Alana enjoyed having everyone over and being able to visit. There was always lot of food to eat and much laughter and cheer.

Alana's family would like to express their thanks for all of the support during this difficult time.

Alana will be fondly remembered by her husband Ken; children Cindy Anderson, Terri (Matt) Schmidt, Martin (JJ) Anderson, and Edward Anderson; grandchildren Kennedy and Finlay Anderson, and Holten, Cannon, and Chase Schmidt; mother Madeline Carlson, siblings Alden (Donna) Carlson, Wanda Huzel, Rod (Deanna) Carlson, and Shane Carlson, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Allan Carlson, sister-in-law Linda Carlson, and brother-in-law Dave Huzel.

A memorial service was held on January 10, 2020 at the Bergeron Chapel, officiated by Pastor Terry Hagen. Expressions of sympathy in Alana's memory may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek & District Hospital Foundation, 11100 13 Street, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 3W8.

