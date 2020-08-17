Allan was born in Unity, SK on December 2, 1952, 3rd child of John & Philomena Wildeman. At the age of six Allan's family moved to the Surrey, BC area where they lived for 10 years.

In 1970 Allan moved with his parents to the farm in the East Pouce Coupe/Briar Ridge Area.

In 1974 through mutual friends, Allan met his lifelong partner, Gwen Remenyk. They were married May 3, 1975 and were blessed with three daughters, Angela, Lacey and Ashley.

Gwen's love for curling sparked Allan's interest for the sport, so quickly he took up the game and enjoyed it for many years.

Allan also loved to play fastball. Most weekends were spent playing at a ball tournament somewhere in the peace country.

Allan loved life on the farm. Over the years Allan and Gwen acquired farmland in the Bonanza and Baytree areas and in 1989 they purchased Allan's parents' farm.

Allan's love for the game of curling continued to grow. He became president of the Bonanza curling club and held that position for 8 years. Allan curled in both the Bonanza and Dawson Creek curling leagues for many years.

Allan and Gwen started attending the Briers in 1999 and this became an annual event. In 2017 Allan and Gwen attended the Brier in St. John's, NL. This completed the bucket list of having travelled to every Province in Canada.

Allan & Gwen loved to camp. The campfire was always the highlight for Allan. A roaring fire was usually kept going all day, rain or shine. The kids called this the "Grandpa fire."

Allan retired after harvesting his final crop in 2018 and envisioned spending the summers camping and just relaxing and taking it easy in the winter months.

Allan's retirement plans ended on July 15, 2020. He passed away in Dawson Creek hospital with Gwen, Angie, Lacey and Ashley by his side.

A private family service was held July 22, 2020.

Allan leaves to mourn his wife Gwen, daughters Angela(Dwight)Wells, Lacey(Tanner)Jones, Ashley(Mike)Vyse, grandchildren Brandon and Jaycee Wells, MaKayla, Kaelyn and Carter Jones and Cayden, Henry and Millie Vyse.

Also his sister Adeline Knapper and brothers Ken, Gerald and Jerome Wildeman.

