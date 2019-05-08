Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Leland Stringer. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness we wish to announce that Allan Stringer of Fort St John, BC passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 82.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Trudy, and their children: Debbie Foster(Lee), Karen McInerney(Ben), Lee Stringer, and Norman Stringer(Sarah). Al Also leaves 12 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 4 sisters: June Merwin, Delores Kitchen(Gerald), Betty Giesbrecht, Mae Kimble(Gerald), and brother, Raymond Turner(Millie).

Al's greatest love was first his family and then his music. He taught himself to play guitar proficiently in the style of Chet Atkins. He also taught himself to play the mandolin, dobro, mouth organ, banjo and violin. He was always up for the challenge of learning new things. Music was everything to Al and he strongly felt that everyone should be given the opportunity to learn and play music. He loved to teach and play music with his children and later on his grandchildren. Al was a man of many interests and hobbies. He loved to build musical instruments, remote controlled airplanes, black powder guns, as well as bows and arrows. He was a bee keeper, started an archery club, and loved to hunt, camp and fish. Al was a ham radio operator and also had his steam engineering ticket. He worked very hard throughout his life and felt very blessed by God. Al will always be remembered by everyone for his legacy of music which he gave to his family and friends. He was a very kind, loving, and helpful husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to each one of us. Al will forever be in our hearts.

Allan Stringer was born in Fort St John, BC raised in Montney, BC and was laid to rest in the Montney Cemetery on April 14, 2019.

