It is with great sadness that we announce that Anna Gabriel passed away May 8, 2018 at Dufferin Place Care Home in Nanaimo, BC.

Anna was born in Gottingen, Germany to Edmund Josef and Anna Louise Langer. The family immigrated to Canada and the Tupper area in May 1939.

Anna was predeceased by her parents, an infant brother and brothers Horst and Fred, her husband Frank Sr., and son Garry.

Anna will be loved and sadly missed by sons Frank (Agnes), Tony (Colleen), and Edward, sister-in-law Pat Langer and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Published in Alaska Highway News on May 23, 2019

