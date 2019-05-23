Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Lucille (Malof) Querin. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our friend, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Anne Lucille Querin. Ann leaves to cherish in her memory her son and care giver Robert Querin, daughter Vicki Nielsen (Mike), grandsons Jamie (Tracy), Mike Jr. (Natalie), great-grandchildren Tyson, Tegan, Amelia and Alexander. She also leaves to mourn her passing numerous nieces, nephews and friends, too many to mention. She was predeceased by her parents Anne and John Maloff, by all her siblings, sisters Edna, Florence, brothers John, Alec, Nick, and Sam, her husband Neil, and daughter Linda. Born September 5, 1930 to John & Anne Maloff on a farm near Veregin, SK. While working in Calgary as a nanny and housekeeper, Ann met her soulmate Neil Querin in 1947, engaged the following year, they married on March 11, 1950 and settled in Calgary. Daughters Vicki arrived in 1953, and Linda in 1956. In 1960 the family moved to the then booming town of Fort St. John in the BC Peace River Region. It was there that Neil opened his own plumbing and heating business, along with a shop in Fort Nelson BC. Ann managed the home front, looking after the girls, and spent many summer vacations living in the plumbing shop in Fort Nelson. It didn't matter where she was, family was around, and she made do with what and where she was. Son Robert arrived in 1964. Anne was a stay at home mom. In the early years her girls kept her busy making dance and skating costumes, driving to lessons, brownies, girl guides, PTA, you name it. Anne was a parent that wanted to be involved, and on many weekends, there would be a house full of girls, as friends where always welcome. Although she held an Alberta driving license, it was a while before she obtained one in BC. Her girls used to joke about knowing all the back-alley ways and short cuts in Fort St. John that did not require driving on a main road. These where the roads Anne took to get the girls to their desired destinations. When son Rob arrived Anne gracefully became used to the many trips to the pet shop for fish, furry creatures, then snakes and reptiles that little boys seemed to not do without, a whole new world. When the time was right, and the kids older Anne started working at a shoe store in Fort St. John, a job she thoroughly enjoyed for 18+ years. Anne enjoyed people. She was an active member of the Royal Purple, and serviced on the Board of directors for the FSJ Co-Op Association. Anne enjoyed a long and successful stint as a top-notch bowler. She enjoyed working with the kids, and was a coach for the YBC, traveling to may provincial competitions with "her" kids. In the fall of 1989, Anne & Neil made the hard decision to move south to Vernon, a place they fell in love with while on a vacation. The warmer winters, and nice weather was a big drawing card, of course so where the people, they soon made many friends. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of the North Okanagan Hospice Society in Vernon, for their caring and compassionate care of Anne, and the support provided to her family. There will be no service as per Anne's request. If desired memorial tributes may be made to North Okanagan Hospice Society (3506 – 27th Ave., Vernon BC, V1T 1S4). You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family's on-line obituary @ www.MyAlternatives.ca Arrangements entrusted to

