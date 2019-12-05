The Family of Annemarie Eggimann, who passed away on November 14, 2019 at the age of 86, wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the members of the Upper Pine Gospel Church for their assistance at the Celebration of her Life, the wonderful lunch put
on by the ladies, the reading of the Eulogy by Nicole and Janine, special thanks to Pastor Leyton Peterson for the very meaningful Service.
And to all those who brought thoughtful gifts of food and flowers to the family during this difficult time.
Thank you to The Care Aids, and Nurses in Bluebell and Sunflower Gardens at Peace Villa, the recreation team and all those behind the scenes for taking such good care of our Mom over the years of her stay.
Thank you to Doctor Thomson for the exceptional care and attention provided to her for many years.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Dec. 5, 2019