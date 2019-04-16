Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlan Clayton Dokken. View Sign

Arlan Clayton Dokken passed away on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born on October 17th, 1935 to Selmer and Alma Dokken in North Rolla, BC. Arlan was the youngest of six children, and the last surviving Dokken child.

Farming had been ingrained in him from a young age, and after graduating from South Peace Secondary and attending Fairview College, he went back to the family farm. Throughout his life, Arlan endeavoured to farm in any spare time he had; he was an entrepreneur and a farmer at heart.

Arlan married Charlene Love, and they had two sons Bruce (Gillian) and Steven (Maya) Dokken. The Dokken house was welcoming to all family and friends, especially to Arlan's nephews Grant and Ken Miller. Arlan was a playful and doting grandpa to his four grandchildren Thomas, Amelia, Hannah, and Nyssa. Arlan valued hard work, but at the heart of it all, was his family.

Arlan was proud of his Norwegian background, and especially enjoyed Christmas lutefisk and lefse. He loved to play cards, dance, joke, and enjoyed travelling the world with his wife.

Arlan liked to be involved and contribute to his community, while keeping a low profile. During his lifetime, he was a member of the Dawson Creek Tourism Board, South Peace Historical Society, the Dawson Creek Hospital Board, the Peace Haven Board, Sheep Growers Association, the Grace Lutheran Church, Chapel Hill Board, Sons of Norway, amateur theatre clubs, and was a dedicated Kiwanian for over 30 years. Arlan had an innate ability to bring people of varying perspectives together. Arlan's willingness to help, his kind nature, and gentle soul were obvious, and shone through in everything he did.

A memorial service was held on March 23, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church with Minister Marilyn Carol officiating. Preceding the service, Arlan was laid to rest at North Rolla Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to North Rolla Lutheran Church Cemetery, RR #2, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4E8 or the South Peace Hospice Palliative Care Society, #3-929-106 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC, V1G 2N9.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Arlan Clayton Dokken passed away on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born on October 17th, 1935 to Selmer and Alma Dokken in North Rolla, BC. Arlan was the youngest of six children, and the last surviving Dokken child.Farming had been ingrained in him from a young age, and after graduating from South Peace Secondary and attending Fairview College, he went back to the family farm. Throughout his life, Arlan endeavoured to farm in any spare time he had; he was an entrepreneur and a farmer at heart.Arlan married Charlene Love, and they had two sons Bruce (Gillian) and Steven (Maya) Dokken. The Dokken house was welcoming to all family and friends, especially to Arlan's nephews Grant and Ken Miller. Arlan was a playful and doting grandpa to his four grandchildren Thomas, Amelia, Hannah, and Nyssa. Arlan valued hard work, but at the heart of it all, was his family.Arlan was proud of his Norwegian background, and especially enjoyed Christmas lutefisk and lefse. He loved to play cards, dance, joke, and enjoyed travelling the world with his wife.Arlan liked to be involved and contribute to his community, while keeping a low profile. During his lifetime, he was a member of the Dawson Creek Tourism Board, South Peace Historical Society, the Dawson Creek Hospital Board, the Peace Haven Board, Sheep Growers Association, the Grace Lutheran Church, Chapel Hill Board, Sons of Norway, amateur theatre clubs, and was a dedicated Kiwanian for over 30 years. Arlan had an innate ability to bring people of varying perspectives together. Arlan's willingness to help, his kind nature, and gentle soul were obvious, and shone through in everything he did.A memorial service was held on March 23, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church with Minister Marilyn Carol officiating. Preceding the service, Arlan was laid to rest at North Rolla Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to North Rolla Lutheran Church Cemetery, RR #2, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4E8 or the South Peace Hospice Palliative Care Society, #3-929-106 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC, V1G 2N9.For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd. Funeral Home Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium

10200 - 17th Street

DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2

250-782-2577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Alaska Highway News on Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close