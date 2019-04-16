Arlan Clayton Dokken passed away on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born on October 17th, 1935 to Selmer and Alma Dokken in North Rolla, BC. Arlan was the youngest of six children, and the last surviving Dokken child.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlan Clayton Dokken.
Farming had been ingrained in him from a young age, and after graduating from South Peace Secondary and attending Fairview College, he went back to the family farm. Throughout his life, Arlan endeavoured to farm in any spare time he had; he was an entrepreneur and a farmer at heart.
Arlan married Charlene Love, and they had two sons Bruce (Gillian) and Steven (Maya) Dokken. The Dokken house was welcoming to all family and friends, especially to Arlan's nephews Grant and Ken Miller. Arlan was a playful and doting grandpa to his four grandchildren Thomas, Amelia, Hannah, and Nyssa. Arlan valued hard work, but at the heart of it all, was his family.
Arlan was proud of his Norwegian background, and especially enjoyed Christmas lutefisk and lefse. He loved to play cards, dance, joke, and enjoyed travelling the world with his wife.
Arlan liked to be involved and contribute to his community, while keeping a low profile. During his lifetime, he was a member of the Dawson Creek Tourism Board, South Peace Historical Society, the Dawson Creek Hospital Board, the Peace Haven Board, Sheep Growers Association, the Grace Lutheran Church, Chapel Hill Board, Sons of Norway, amateur theatre clubs, and was a dedicated Kiwanian for over 30 years. Arlan had an innate ability to bring people of varying perspectives together. Arlan's willingness to help, his kind nature, and gentle soul were obvious, and shone through in everything he did.
A memorial service was held on March 23, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church with Minister Marilyn Carol officiating. Preceding the service, Arlan was laid to rest at North Rolla Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to North Rolla Lutheran Church Cemetery, RR #2, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4E8 or the South Peace Hospice Palliative Care Society, #3-929-106 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC, V1G 2N9.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.
Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium
10200 - 17th Street
DAWSON CREEK, BC V1G 4C2
250-782-2577
Published in Alaska Highway News on Mar. 28, 2019