Arnold was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.



Arnold loved the out doors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.



Predeceased by wife June Henry Sept. 02, 2004.



Surviving children, Candace Kotyk (Dave), Jack Henry (Elisha), Kim Henry (Tina) and Patrick Henry.



Six grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.



Cremation arrangements entrusted to the care of Hamre's Funeral Chapel.



