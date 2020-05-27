Arnold Stanley Coons passed into heaven on the morning of February 16, 2020. He was born in Dawson Creek, Bri tish Colombia on October 2, 1945 to the late Arnold Coons and his mother Gloria Coons.
Stan grew up on the family farm west of Rolla. Stan loved the adventure of growing up on the farm and being with his many friends; many of his childhood friends remained close to him for the rest of his life. Stan and Maxine were married on November 4, 1967. They were blessed with three children, Debbie, Darla, and Twyla. Stan and Maxine moved to their farm in Bonanza in 1974. In addi tion to grain
farming, Stan also started raising cattle. He also purchased a backhoe and truck so he could work in the oil patch to supplement
his farming income. Stan always enjoyed trucking and had many stories about his trucking experience. Stan was an ac tive member of both the Bonanza and Dawson Creek communi ties.
Stan will be loving remembered by his wife Maxine; children Debbie, Darla (Cameron) Janzen, and Twyla (Linden) Schneider; mother Gloria Coons, brothers Bob, Dennis, and Michael (Eileen); five grandchildren Caleb, Ryan, and Nathan Janzen, and Lilly and Sophia Schneider; mother in-law Joy McNeely; in laws Bonnie, Brian (Bev), Gordie, Dillon (Holly), Darlene (Mac), Brent (Lorrie), numerous nephews and nieces, and his many friends. He is predeceased by father Arnold Coons, and his father in law Steve McNeely.
A funeral service was held on February 21, 2020 at the Rolla Baptist Bible Church. Pastors Bob Rempel and Gary Henderson officiated. Expressions of sympathy may be made by dona on to the War Amps, 2827 Riverside Drive, O ttawa, Ontario K1V 0C4.
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 27, 2020.