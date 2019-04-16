Arthur Lyste, better known as Art, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Claresholm, Alberta at the age of 86. He was born October 20, 1932 in Tupper, British Columbia. Art leaves behind his children Cheryl (Terry) Ireland, Susie Fickle, Sarah (Danny) Crossland and Joe (Deirdre) Lyste; grandchildren Mathew (Sarah), Cody (Trisha), and Jerod (Ashley) Ireland; Violet (Erik), Zane (Chelanea), Taryn (Darian), Tate (Jeremy), and Gracelyn Fickle; and Brook and Cally Lyste; and great-grandchildren Cade, Scarlett, Shelby, and Rhett Ireland.
|
Interment was held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Cherry Point Community Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Art may be made by donation to the charity of your choice.
