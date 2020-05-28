Audrey Gaddy
Deceased Fort St John Pioneer and Artist

The family of Audrey Gaddy would like you to know her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on-bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing and painting to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed.

Her sister Evelyn Kostiuck (Lloyd), Brother Gerald Curiston (Mary), Daughter Corrine, Son Lance, Grandchildren Morgan, Kalen, Katie & Kelsey, Sister-in-law Joan Pettit along with Nieces and Nephews all look forward to being with her again one day.

Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic a Celebration of Life will not take place at this time.

Published in Alaska Highway News from May 28 to Jun. 26, 2020.
