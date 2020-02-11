Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Avis Myrtle (Bernst) Young (Hodson). View Sign Service Information Reynar's Funeral Home & Crematorium 1300-102 Avenue Dawson Creek , BC V1G 2C6 (250)-782-2424 Obituary

Avis Young a long-time resident of Chetwynd, BC, formerly of Dawson Creek, passed away with her family by her side, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Chetwynd, at the age of 86 years.

Avis Myrle Young (Hodson) was born in Lac Vert Saskatchewan on September 27, 1933, one of seven children to Sam and Eva Bernst. Affectionately called "Squirrel" by Gramps, and "Gran" by us all.

Gran attended Service School near the family farm for her primary years then Lac Vert High School in town for grades 9-11. She moved to Dawson Creek in October 1951 when the family moved for work. Gran roomed with Eva Thomson and worked at Wing's Café until she met the love of her life, Bill Young.

Gran and Gramps were married November 16, 1954. Their first home was the power saw repair shop in the bush camp. No amount of washing could prevent the oil from seeping up through the floor boards.

Brian was born April 18, 1955, Gary December 10, 1957 and Dwan September 22, 1961. Home was in the bush until Brian started school then Gran and the boys moved to town. Life in the bush was a mixture of fishing, fun and hard work. Over the years there have been many stories retold of all their adventures. Town life included hockey for the boys, which Gran was very supportive of. With the boys all married with children, Gran and Gramps made the move to Chetwynd in 1989 to be closer to everyone.

Gran curled in Dawson Creek and Chetwynd for many years. She also developed a passion for golf, 27 holes was a slow day on the links for her. Gran and Gramps did some travelling over the years with trips covering most of Canada and parts of the US. Gran enjoyed the lake and gardening, but mostly she loved spending her time with her family which grew to 8 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Gran was able to remain in her home until her final day, December 7, 2019, and that is exactly what she wanted.

See you on the Green, tee time at 10!

A memorial service was held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Chetwynd Fellowship Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Evans officiated. Avis will be laid to rest with her loving husband, Bill, at a later date.

For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Avis to the Chetwynd & District Hospital Foundation, Box 121, Chetwynd, BC V0C1J0 or Salvation Army, 1019 103 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G2G6 or BC Children's Hospital Foundation, 938 West 28 Avenue, Vancouver, BC, V5Z4H4.

