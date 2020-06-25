Barbara Anne Demmings of Fort St. John BC passed away on May 22, 2020 at the age of 60. Born in Prince Rupert BC she is survived by her loving husband Warren Demmings, parents Francis (Sonny) Burgess and Sylvia Price. Siblings Shirley Pumm, Sheldon Price, Catharine Semeniuk (Trent). Children Sheri Hawker (Dan) Alana Whalley (AI), grand children Rikki Whalley

(Travis), Emily Whalley, Zachery and MacKinley Hawker. Nephews Terry Pumm (Michelle), Ethan Semeniuk, nieces Kiara and Kristana Semeniuk. Great grandchildren Sophia and Everett Williams. She leaves her step daughter Jessica Synard (Jessie) Beaver Bank, NS step grandchildren Kato, Lyric and Remy Synard. She was predeceased by her nephew Peter Pumm, stepdad Terry Price, and brother-in law Ken Pumm. Barbara attended schools in Martensville and Saskatoon, SK, Three Hills, AB, Alwin Holland, Dr. Kearney in Fort St. John, and Northern Lights College in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. She showed much love and interest in the daily lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Barbara enjoyed spending time at the library, reading, watching movies, listening to music, going to concerts, crafting, puzzling, playing computer games and gardening (especially planting flowers). She liked collecting Memorabilia and reading books about the Royal Family. She worked

as a custodian at the Refinery in Taylor and the Fort St. John Airport. She also enjoyed being caregiver to three young children. Barbara was a loving, caring, kind hearted, generous and empathetic person, she will be missed by her family and friends. Thank you to those who prayed, encouraged, visited, brought meals, bouquets of flowers ,and cards of love and support. A special thank you to Dr. Mike Wright and the nurses for their compassionate care and home visits.



