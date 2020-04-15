Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara NICHOLLS. View Sign Obituary

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, loving sister and friend, Barbara Nicholls passed away at the age of 72 at her home in Vernon, BC.



A vibrant, outgoing woman with a curious mind, Barbara was a born storyteller who enjoyed talking with people and making personal connections; she was both interested and interesting. She'd make lifelong friendships through chance meetings with people from all walks of life.



A Vancouver girl with Southlands in her blood, Barbara found adventure in anything from trying new recipes, taking spontaneous road trips to points unknown, planning a trip to China, teaching children with diverse, special needs, writing to our current Prime Minister concerning international children's rights, or enjoying a coffee and reading far flung news stories in her jimjams on a Saturday morning.



At forty years old, Barbara found herself teaching at a Hutterite school in the South Peace. A talented elementary school teacher, she shared her love of learning with her students. Barbara became a dear friend to many, young and old alike in her twenty plus years living in Peace Country.



In 2015, Barbara moved to Vernon to be closer to her brother Robert (Cheryl). In typical Barbara fashion, she soon had a new coterie of friends to share her life with. She was an active, compassionate member of Trinity United Church and enthusiastic participant in lively meetings of The Canadian Federation of University Women. Barbara was also a longtime member of the BC Retired Teachers' Association. She loved playing Scrabble and had an encyclopedic memory when it came to her favorite movies or books.



Barbara was a rare gem. Kind, intelligent, articulate with a generous spirit and heart to match. Many will miss this wonderful woman and the role she played in our lives. She brought out the best in all of us.



Barbara's memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all gather again. Join us then to sing her praises.

