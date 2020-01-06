Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barrie Sones. View Sign Obituary

Robert Barrie Sones passed away peacefully at the age of 87, on December 30, 2019, at the Fort Saint John Hospital with his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara, at his side.



Barrie was born in Glenavon, Saskatchewan, in 1932, the middle child of Ernest and Mollie Sones. As a child, Barrie also lived in Pender Island, Revelstoke, and West Vancouver. Revelstoke was Barrie's favorite, judging by his stories of the big fish, juicy berries, and exciting ski jumps. He was still telling these stories (and many others) during his final days.



Barrie received a degree in Agriculture (as well as the gold medal for the highest marks in his class) from UBC in 1954. Next, Barrie followed family tradition by taking teacher training and in 1956 he moved to Fort Saint John to teach at the high school. He taught many subjects, but his passion was the agriculture program he started, which included a very productive farm mechanics shop and a well-travelled Future Farmers club.



In 1958, Barrie somehow convinced Barbara Grant to marry him and leave civilized West Vancouver for the wilds of the North Peace. Son Bill arrived in 1959 and shortly after, Barrie built a house for his family in Grandhaven. On their 1-acre lot, they raised goats, chickens, pigs, and cattle. Of course, there was a huge garden (where Barrie built a skating rink in the winter).



During the 1960s, Barrie homesteaded and started developing his own family farm in Cecil Lake. By 1974, he was ready to take the courageous steps of quitting his job, cashing in his pension, and becoming a full-time Cecil Lake farmer. By then, Barrie and Barbara had added three more children to their family; Kim, Elda, and baby Rose. In order to make ends meet, Barrie drove a school bus for many years.



Barrie thrived in Cecil Lake. Being his own boss allowed him to express his creative and independent nature. Although retired from formal teaching, Barrie continued to generously spread his agricultural knowledge in areas such as bee-keeping, mechanized pea shelling, and gardening. He enjoyed working with young people, so the fact that his own offspring left home turned into a rewarding opportunity for him and Barbara to hire over 20 young community and extended family members over the years. Barrie was also a Big Brother and kept in touch with some of his (not so little anymore) brothers for many years after.



Barrie remained cheerful and engaged (and stubborn) to the end and he really appreciated the multitude of visitors and phone calls during his last few weeks. For Barrie's family, this was a reminder of how unique, influential, and interesting he was. While grieving the loss of their father, Barrie's family is hopeful that his values of being humble, generous, and community-minded will carry on in younger generations.



Barrie was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Mollie Sones, as well as his older brother, Austin Sones. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sister, Ariel Creighton (Hugh Creighton); children, Bill Sones (Laurie Page), Kim Sones, Elda Egan (Pat Egan), and Rose Lemay (Michelle Lemay). He is also survived by five grandchildren, as well as four nieces and four nephews.



A celebration of Barrie's life will be held at Cecil Lake Community Church at 2:00 pm on February 15, 2020.

