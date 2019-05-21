Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice PARKER. View Sign Obituary

Thelma Beatrice Parker (nee Berteig) was born on the family farm in Hallonquist, Saskatchewan on September 21,1923. Beatrice spoke fondly of her childhood and growing up in a loving family with her four siblings. She married James (Jim) Parker on December 31, 1943, and they had four children, Marlyse, Douglas, Cheryl, and Jim (James) in Saskatchewan before moving to Cecil Lake, BC, in 1962.



Beatrice and James made Cecil Lake their home and community with James farming and Beatrice teaching. In 1991, they sold the farm to their son Doug and retired to Fort St. John, BC. After James passed away in 1995, Beatrice moved south to Kelowna, BC, to live closer to her siblings. While in Kelowna, Beatrice continued her love of painting and actively attended many churches in the area. Beatrice passed away during the evening of December 31, 2018, on what would have been her 75th wedding anniversary.



Beatrice was predeceased by her parents, siblings, her husband, James Parker; her son, Jim Parker; and her daughter, Marlyse (Nicholson) Essex.



Beatrice is survived by her son, Douglas (Gail) Parker; daughter, Cheryl (Ralph) Likes; son-in-law, Tony Essex; daughter-in-law, Sandy Parker; and brother-in-law, Laurie Crick. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Wade (Heather) Nicholson, Boyd (Bev) Nicholson, Dean Nicholson, Jason (Theresa) Parker, Carla (Mike) Cowger, Tanya (Greg) Knight, Carrie Davis, Nicole (Jarrod) Bell, Tleea Parker, and Dezarai (Tyson) Carter; 16 great grandchildren, Jordie, Joel, Owen, Haley, Brandon, Sarah, Courtney, Ashley, Riley, Kyle, Amy, Mackenzie, Naomi, Lilly, Dallas, Levi, and great great grandson, Jayden.



A celebration of the life of Beatrice Parker will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11 AM at St. Luke's United Church, 9907 98 street, in Fort St. John. A tea and light lunch will follow the service. Donations in memory of Beatrice can be made to the .

