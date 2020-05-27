Bernice was born to John and Florence McLean on April 18, 1932 in the Greenwater Lake District, Saskatchewan. She was the second oldest of six children. In January 1953, Bernice arrived in Dawson Creek, along with her future sister-in-law Doreen Nelson.
On December 24, 1953 Bernice married her school mate and best friend, Burtis Nelson. They continued to live and work in Dawson Creek. Bernice worked in the x-ray department of St. Joseph's Hospital for the next two years.
Bernice stayed at home for many years to raise their three children: Cheryl, Faye, and Ross. She was a great mom and wonderful homemaker. Bernice cooked many Sunday suppers at their home for family and friends to enjoy. These were often followed by music or card games.
After moving several times in the Peace River area, the family settled in Bessborough in 1968. Bernice was a member of the Bessborough WI for 20 years. In 1989, Bernice joined the Rotary Manor Auxiliary and was actively involved for 25 years.
After all the kids were in school, Bernice worked at several casual and part time jobs outside the home. She enjoyed music, playing the guitar, dancing, playing cards, bowling, floor curling, gardening, and reading.
Bernice loved having family in her home, especially her 6 grandchildren. In later years, she loved to see and hear about her 6 great-grandchildren. The pictures and stories that were shared always made her smile or laugh. She was so proud of each and every one of them.
In retirement, Burtis and Bernice enjoyed traveling, camping, visiting with friends and family, and attending many music festivals. Burtis passed away in 2009.
In 2012, Bernice met Jim Lawrence. Bernice and Jim enjoyed many activities together.
In 2014, Bernice's health started to fail and she eventually moved into Rotary Manor in 2019. She lived there until her passing on April 10, 2020.
Bernice will be lovingly remembered by her children Cheryl McDonald, Faye (Paul) Geist, and Ross (Colette) Nelson; grandchildren Jeremy McDonald, Nikki McDonald (Iain Herzog), Erin (Jeff) Oginski, Stacey (Lane) Mizera, Karli Nelson (Colten Friesen), and Shane Nelson (Emily Armitage); step-grandchildren Brenna and Kaelei MacMurchy; great-grandchildren Weston, Adley, and Lincoln Mizera, Bryar Friesen, and Parker and Emma Oginski; dear friend Jim Lawrence; siblings Joyce (Wallace) McPhee, Shirley
(Dale) Ostlund, and Don (Irene) McLean; sister-in-law Doreen Huddlestun, brother-inlaw Wayne (Katie) Nelson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the long term care staff at Dawson Creek Hospital and Rotary Manor for their care and compassion. Thank you to Brian and staff at Bergeron's Funeral Home for their guidance and compassion.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Rotary Manor Care Facility, Recreation Fund, 1121 90 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A3.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.
On December 24, 1953 Bernice married her school mate and best friend, Burtis Nelson. They continued to live and work in Dawson Creek. Bernice worked in the x-ray department of St. Joseph's Hospital for the next two years.
Bernice stayed at home for many years to raise their three children: Cheryl, Faye, and Ross. She was a great mom and wonderful homemaker. Bernice cooked many Sunday suppers at their home for family and friends to enjoy. These were often followed by music or card games.
After moving several times in the Peace River area, the family settled in Bessborough in 1968. Bernice was a member of the Bessborough WI for 20 years. In 1989, Bernice joined the Rotary Manor Auxiliary and was actively involved for 25 years.
After all the kids were in school, Bernice worked at several casual and part time jobs outside the home. She enjoyed music, playing the guitar, dancing, playing cards, bowling, floor curling, gardening, and reading.
Bernice loved having family in her home, especially her 6 grandchildren. In later years, she loved to see and hear about her 6 great-grandchildren. The pictures and stories that were shared always made her smile or laugh. She was so proud of each and every one of them.
In retirement, Burtis and Bernice enjoyed traveling, camping, visiting with friends and family, and attending many music festivals. Burtis passed away in 2009.
In 2012, Bernice met Jim Lawrence. Bernice and Jim enjoyed many activities together.
In 2014, Bernice's health started to fail and she eventually moved into Rotary Manor in 2019. She lived there until her passing on April 10, 2020.
Bernice will be lovingly remembered by her children Cheryl McDonald, Faye (Paul) Geist, and Ross (Colette) Nelson; grandchildren Jeremy McDonald, Nikki McDonald (Iain Herzog), Erin (Jeff) Oginski, Stacey (Lane) Mizera, Karli Nelson (Colten Friesen), and Shane Nelson (Emily Armitage); step-grandchildren Brenna and Kaelei MacMurchy; great-grandchildren Weston, Adley, and Lincoln Mizera, Bryar Friesen, and Parker and Emma Oginski; dear friend Jim Lawrence; siblings Joyce (Wallace) McPhee, Shirley
(Dale) Ostlund, and Don (Irene) McLean; sister-in-law Doreen Huddlestun, brother-inlaw Wayne (Katie) Nelson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the long term care staff at Dawson Creek Hospital and Rotary Manor for their care and compassion. Thank you to Brian and staff at Bergeron's Funeral Home for their guidance and compassion.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Rotary Manor Care Facility, Recreation Fund, 1121 90 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A3.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 27, 2020.