Bernice Mary Kaftan (nee Schwieger), resident of Bay Tree, Alberta went to the arms of her Lord on March 19, 2019 at the age of 81 years and 11 months.

Bernice was born in Westerose, Alberta on April 20, 1937 to parents Johann Schwieger and Mary Schwieger (nee Travis). Bernice was the baby of the family to 3 older brothers.

Bernice enjoyed her life on the farm, going to grade school in Iola, then going to high school in Bluffton, Alberta. After finishing school, Bernice went to work at the meat market at the Co-op in Edmonton.

In 1955 she came to Pouce Coupe to visit her brother Francis, who was living there. She liked the country, so went to work in Dawson Creek, where she met Walter Kaftan. They were married November 2, 1957.

They moved out to the family farm and began a new life. In 1958 their son Gregory was born to the joy of both. Bernice worked on the farm and drove school bus as a spare.

She then went to work for Imperial Oil Bulk in Bonanza and Dawson Creek, where she spent 13 years with a great group of employers.

Bernice enjoyed gardening and her flowers. She was also a self-taught oil painter with many beautiful works, as well as a cake decorator. She decorated many wedding and birthday cakes.

She was a very devoted mother to her son Greg and her grandsons Michael and Victor, spoiling them to no end. She loved the mountains and travelling, which she did a fair amount of. She was a tease and loved to banter and argue with friends.

Bernice is predeceased by her son Gregory, grandson Victor, parents Jack and Mary Schwieger, and brothers Francis and Walter. She is survived by her husband Walter Kaftan, grandson Michael, brother Herman, and all relatives and friends who knew her.

Her work on earth is done, rest in peace in the arms of God. Until we meet again.

A Celebration of Life was held March 26, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Dave Brisbin. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the charity of your choice.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

103-7th Avenue West

Beaverlodge , AB

Beaverlodge, AB

