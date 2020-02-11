Betty O'Dwyer passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020 in Dawson Creek, British Columbia at the age of 66. She was born February 8, 1953 in North Vancouver, BC.
Betty's loves were gardening, wiener roasts, caring for animals (especially dogs), and time with her precious grandchildren. She will be missed by her beloved husband Terry, her children Rick (Chloe) Bergeron, Jodi (Darren) Cecchini, Jason (Caralee) Bergeron,
and Tyler (Jessica) O'Dwyer, her 7 dear grandchildren, and her brother Bob Blackstock.
Betty's life was celebrated by friends and family on January 4, 2020 at the Bergeron chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the South Peace SPCA, 637 114 Avenue, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 3A1.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Jan. 9, 2020