It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Wife,Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Betty Pimm. Betty was born Betty-Lou Pflughaupt in Athabasca AB, on May 11, 1950 to parents Walter and Lucy. She was a big sister to four brothers, Arnold, Herb, Kirk and Rod. Although she started childhood in Smith, Alberta, she moved to Grandhaven, near Fort St John, as a young girl. Betty and her husband Darwin spent winters in Sun City West, Arizona for some years but Fort St John has always been where she called home.



Betty was a loving grandmother who loved to knit for her grandkids. She also created beautiful works of stained glass as gifts and to decorate the house. Betty loved to golf, not for the score, but to be with friends and family in beautiful settings outside.



She and he husband Darwin travelled the globe with many trips to Europe,Asia, the U.S. and the Caribbean.



Betty is predeceased by her brothers Arnold and Rod Pflughaupt. She leaves to mourn her loving Husband of 50 years, Darwin, along with their sons Ted (Coral) and Clint (Lara) and her beloved Grandchildren Koltan, Forest,Daniel, Breila, Sky, Meghan, Alison and Anna.



In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made in Betty's memory to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation Cancer Treatment Fund.

10315 - 102 Street

Fort St. John , BC V1J 4B9

250-785-6273 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Alaska Highway News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

