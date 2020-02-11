Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Douglas Carriere. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Brian Douglas Carriere, a resident of Dawson Creek BC, passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 58. Brian was born in Vanderhoof, BC April 15th, 1961 to loving parents Shirley and Denis Carriere and big brother Thom.

Brian was exceptional at anything he set his mind to, whether it was growing the best tomatoes and cucumbers in the Peace Country, leading his boys to a provincial hockey championship, or learning to play the banjo.

He loved to spend me in his garden, growing tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, Swiss chard and other tasty vegetables.

Brian will always be known around the community as a leader, a coach and a role model. Nothing confirms this more than his success as a minor hockey coach.

During the 1999-2000 season, Brian and his coaching staff led the Dawson Creek Peewee Rep team to the championship, an accomplishment for Dawson Creek Minor Hockey, the players, their parents and other coaches will be proud of forever.

He was a talented tradesman, operating different companies using the names B. Carriere Handyman Services, B. Carriere Yard Services and B. Carriere Contracting.

Brian was extremely proud of his children and was happy to watch them and their families grow.

Brian was predeceased by his father Denis Carriere. He is survived by his wife Elaine Carriere, children Jennifer Pringle, Lincoln Carriere (Karci Wallan), Trevor Pringle (Koral Landry), Whitney (Josh) Clark, Brianna Carriere (Danny Miche ); grandchildren Emma, Julie, Becke , Emsley, Rhe , Theron, Jaxson and Liam; mother Shirley Carriere; siblings Thom (Lenora) Carriere, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held January 24, 2020 at the Dawson Creek Alliance Church, officiated by Celebrant Cathy Tubb. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Associa tion, Box 1032, Dawson Creek, Bri tish Columbia V1G 4H9.

For more informa tion or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Brian Douglas Carriere, a resident of Dawson Creek BC, passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 58. Brian was born in Vanderhoof, BC April 15th, 1961 to loving parents Shirley and Denis Carriere and big brother Thom.Brian was exceptional at anything he set his mind to, whether it was growing the best tomatoes and cucumbers in the Peace Country, leading his boys to a provincial hockey championship, or learning to play the banjo.He loved to spend me in his garden, growing tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, Swiss chard and other tasty vegetables.Brian will always be known around the community as a leader, a coach and a role model. Nothing confirms this more than his success as a minor hockey coach.During the 1999-2000 season, Brian and his coaching staff led the Dawson Creek Peewee Rep team to the championship, an accomplishment for Dawson Creek Minor Hockey, the players, their parents and other coaches will be proud of forever.He was a talented tradesman, operating different companies using the names B. Carriere Handyman Services, B. Carriere Yard Services and B. Carriere Contracting.Brian was extremely proud of his children and was happy to watch them and their families grow.Brian was predeceased by his father Denis Carriere. He is survived by his wife Elaine Carriere, children Jennifer Pringle, Lincoln Carriere (Karci Wallan), Trevor Pringle (Koral Landry), Whitney (Josh) Clark, Brianna Carriere (Danny Miche ); grandchildren Emma, Julie, Becke , Emsley, Rhe , Theron, Jaxson and Liam; mother Shirley Carriere; siblings Thom (Lenora) Carriere, and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service was held January 24, 2020 at the Dawson Creek Alliance Church, officiated by Celebrant Cathy Tubb. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Associa tion, Box 1032, Dawson Creek, Bri tish Columbia V1G 4H9.For more informa tion or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd. Published in Alaska Highway News on Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close