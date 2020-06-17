Brian R. MATHESON
August 26, 1946 - June 10, 2020
With great sadness, the family announces his passing in Wynyard, SK, at the age of 73.

He was born in Lestock, SK to Cecilia Vivian of Wishart, SK and Thomas Matheson, originally of Plockton, Scotland, and raised in Wishart, SK.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Archie, Charlie and Irwin, and sister Vivian. He is survived by his sister Cathy, son Keith (Kim) and daughter Leann, grandchildren Amber, Chantel, Shelby and Dylan, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at a later date. Internment will follow at the Wishart Stone Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Wishart Stone Church, or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Conley Funeral Home in Wynyard, SK.

Published in Alaska Highway News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
