Carol A. Ward
December 21, 1959 - May 17, 2020
Carol's struggle ended peacefully on May 17, 2020, (Canada time) with her adoring Kevin at her side, married for 33 years; much loved mother of Bevan and his wife, Aimee; loving daughter of (the late Margaret), Colin and Jan; loved sister of (the late Mark), Tracey, Kerry, and Andy; a loving grandmother to Caity; Aunty and dear friend to many. Precious memories of our darling Carol, who we will all sadly miss. Rest in peace, precious one.

Published in Alaska Highway News from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
