Carol's struggle ended peacefully on May 17, 2020, (Canada time) with her adoring Kevin at her side, married for 33 years; much loved mother of Bevan and his wife, Aimee; loving daughter of (the late Margaret), Colin and Jan; loved sister of (the late Mark), Tracey, Kerry, and Andy; a loving grandmother to Caity; Aunty and dear friend to many. Precious memories of our darling Carol, who we will all sadly miss. Rest in peace, precious one.



