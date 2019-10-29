Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecile Emma (Hawkins) Timbury. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness and much love that we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Cecile Emma Timbury who passed away September 11th, 2019 at me age of 90 years.

Her memory will be cherished by her children; Veda (Rodney) Brown, Alix Hawkins, Mark (Mary-Ann) Hawkins, and Kris Hawkins; her grandchildren Rhonda Brown, Tosha (Lance) Draper, Dekocl (Don Lowe) Smith, Bret (Stacey) Brown, Krysta (Nigel) Inch, Tyler Hawkins, Brianna (Colten Mayer) Hawkins, Tayler Hawkins, and Blake Hawkins; great~grandchildren Clayton (Darby Bensch) Smith, Devyn Inch, Shelby (Shane Sjogren) Smith, Adarah Brown, Jayden Brown, Aleeya Brown, Oshyn Draper, Tilsyn Inch, and Tristan Brown; sister Claire Heben; brother Pinto Rondeau; and her sisters~in-law Marie Rondeau and Diane Rondeau.

Cecile was predeceased by her husband Sonny, her sister Jean Tanaschuk and her brother Paul Rondeau.

Donations can be made in memory of Cecile to the MS Society of Canada. It is with great sadness and much love that we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Cecile Emma Timbury who passed away September 11th, 2019 at me age of 90 years.Her memory will be cherished by her children; Veda (Rodney) Brown, Alix Hawkins, Mark (Mary-Ann) Hawkins, and Kris Hawkins; her grandchildren Rhonda Brown, Tosha (Lance) Draper, Dekocl (Don Lowe) Smith, Bret (Stacey) Brown, Krysta (Nigel) Inch, Tyler Hawkins, Brianna (Colten Mayer) Hawkins, Tayler Hawkins, and Blake Hawkins; great~grandchildren Clayton (Darby Bensch) Smith, Devyn Inch, Shelby (Shane Sjogren) Smith, Adarah Brown, Jayden Brown, Aleeya Brown, Oshyn Draper, Tilsyn Inch, and Tristan Brown; sister Claire Heben; brother Pinto Rondeau; and her sisters~in-law Marie Rondeau and Diane Rondeau.Cecile was predeceased by her husband Sonny, her sister Jean Tanaschuk and her brother Paul Rondeau.Donations can be made in memory of Cecile to the MS Society of Canada. Published in Alaska Highway News on Sept. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close