It is with great sadness and much love that we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Cecile Emma Timbury who passed away September 11th, 2019 at me age of 90 years.
Her memory will be cherished by her children; Veda (Rodney) Brown, Alix Hawkins, Mark (Mary-Ann) Hawkins, and Kris Hawkins; her grandchildren Rhonda Brown, Tosha (Lance) Draper, Dekocl (Don Lowe) Smith, Bret (Stacey) Brown, Krysta (Nigel) Inch, Tyler Hawkins, Brianna (Colten Mayer) Hawkins, Tayler Hawkins, and Blake Hawkins; great~grandchildren Clayton (Darby Bensch) Smith, Devyn Inch, Shelby (Shane Sjogren) Smith, Adarah Brown, Jayden Brown, Aleeya Brown, Oshyn Draper, Tilsyn Inch, and Tristan Brown; sister Claire Heben; brother Pinto Rondeau; and her sisters~in-law Marie Rondeau and Diane Rondeau.
Cecile was predeceased by her husband Sonny, her sister Jean Tanaschuk and her brother Paul Rondeau.
Donations can be made in memory of Cecile to the MS Society of Canada.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Sept. 26, 2019