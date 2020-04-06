Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Alfred Lenney. View Sign Obituary

Charlie died peacefully on Sat. Feb. 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife Andrea, daughter Sharon and nephew Robin Lenney.



Charlie was the first of four children born to Everyl Lenney (nee Foster) and Alfred Lenney in Calcutta, India. Alfred was stationed with the British Kings Royal Rifle Army.



The family moved to London, England in 1937 where they lived until being evacuated to York during WWII.



Charlie started work at a young age in York helping with the family business "Link Avenue Post Office".



In 1956 he immigrated to Vancouver. The rest of the family soon followed including his fiancé

Patricia-Anne. They were married and had 2 children.



In 1970 Charlie relocated to Fort St. John where he started "Chucks Wagon Handyman Service". His son Charles Jr. eventually joined him in the family business.



In 2001 Charlie retired to Camrose where he and Andrea spent the last 20 years enjoying retirement and having adventures in their motor home. Dad continued to build and renovate properties. He was never without a project!

Charlie could always be counted on to help anyone in need.

In 2019 his dream of owning an electric car came true when he purchased a Tesla.



Sadly in April 2017 dad received the devastating news that he had leukemia. He was accepted into a clinical trial at the U of A Edmonton where he bravely received chemo treatment until recently when his health declined.



With Andreas care Dad was able to stay at home until Feb. 13 when he was admitted to the Palliative Care ward at St. Mary's Hospital.



Pre-deceased by his parents Everyl and Alfred Lenney, siblings Joan, Sheila, Tony and his

beloved granddaughter Natalie.



Survived by his devoted wife and caregiver Andrea, daughter Sharon, son Charles Jr.,

grandchildren Alexandra, Charles JR and Alysia. As well as many life long friends and extended family in the USA, England and Australia.



The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital,

Dr. Kevyn Letley, Dr. Louis Minders of Camrose, Dr. Irwindeep Sandhu,

Dr. Ovais Shaikh and Dr. Mark Hnatiuk of the U of A Hospital, Edmonton

for their dedicated and compassionate care.



"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest."

Matthew 11:28

