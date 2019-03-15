Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Belton "Chuck" Astrope. View Sign

Charles Belton Astrope was born to Charles and Ethel Astrope on April 15, 1933 on the family farm near White Fox, Saskatchewan. Chuck was the 4th of 7 children. Glen, Violet, Leita, Chuck and his twin brother Cecil, Audrey and Harvey.

Growing up on the farm in rural Saskatchewan, Chuck learned how to work hard. He was expected to bring in the wood to keep the house warm, make sure the water did not freeze, care for and feed the 250 pigs they had. He told stories of a sow having milk fever and what he did to make sure the sow would let the piglets suckle. Chuck was known for helping neighbours out whether it was plowing them out in the winter or helping to bring in the crops and was often rewarded with a good hearty meal for his labours. Chuck had the responsibility of looking after the family farm when his parents left for Victoria in the harsh Saskatchewan winters.

Chuck had a love of animals and shared stories about rescuing a bear cub that had fallen out of a tree, knocked unconscious and abandoned by its mother. He fed it and cared for it until it was time to release it back into the wild.

He had a horse growing up that he rode to school, he had dogs - Prince, Scooter and Merdock.

He loved nature and loved to hunt. We always ate whatever Dad shot and would wake up in the morning only to find a moose in our bathtub. We practically were raised on wild meat. He would take his truck and camper out into the bush in his later years and came home excited about being so close to an elk that he saw its eyes blink and steamy breath. He loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed the mountains.

Chuck loved music and played the piano by ear and never read a note. When he was happy he would always sing a diddy and would sometimes do a jig. His favorite was country music.

Chuck played fastball and man could Chuck run. He and his buddy Buster Scott were known for stealing bases and could round the bases before you could blink your eyes.

He married Josephine Loroff and they would have been together 60 years this November 25th. She is and was the best thing that ever happened to Chuck. She knew how to scrimp and save to make ends meet when times were tough. She is a great cook and made the best bread around. As the story was told, Chuck and a buddy were walking in downtown Dawson Creek when he saw a very attractive young lady walking on the other side of the street. Chuck saw Jo, pointed at her and said – "That's the girl I am going to marry."

Chuck worked whatever jobs came available to bring home a paycheck and no job was beneath him. He was a garbage man, a labourer and worked for the 115 Union doing various construction jobs. He ran cats, backhoes, graders and buggies. He worked on many of the roads we drive on today. Every time I drove with Dad to Fort St. John he would tell me how they should have built the road and why it had to be fixed and what grade it should have been. He worked for Bobby Keen, Keen Industries and talked about how much he loved working up north in Dease Lake, Takla Post, for the Dease Lake extension.

Because he worked away, a lot of our family holidays were going to where he worked. We have memories of garter snakes, moss forts, fishing hooks and mom's great meals. Dad loved it when we could come. He would throw a baseball with us after work or roast wieners over the camp fire.

Chuck was a tough guy for his size. He wasn't afraid to fight if he felt he was in the right and someone was throwing their weight around. He was known for taking on the toughest and biggest customers around and coming out on top. Chuck wasn't one to mince words. He said what he thought whether you liked it or not. He would defend his family so you had better look out if you crossed him.

He loved watching his grandkids ski and play hockey and both mom and Chuck would not miss a game if they could help it. We saw a gentle side of Chuck when he spent time with his great grandchildren.

Jo and Chuck lived in the same home that they purchased in 1966 here in Dawson Creek. On January 25th of this year they moved to McLennan when health issues made the decision for them. Chuck was really enjoying being there and happier than he'd been in a while. He and Jo were just getting to know everyone when he lost his balance and fell. He had an internal brain bleed and passed away peacefully in the McLennan hospital with his faithful wife holding his hand and his children talking with him by phone and by his side.

Dad you were your own man, you did things your way, and you loved us with all your heart. Mom, you brought the best out of him. Until we see you again….

A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bergeron Chapel Dawson Creek, British Columbia. Cremation followed.

Chuck will be fondly remembered by his loving wife of 59 years Josephine 'Jo' Astrope, his children Cheryl (Chuck) Hitchen, William (Deborah) Astrope, Yvette (Jeff) Weaver, and David (Lorraine) Astrope; grandchildren, Daniel Hitchen, Carl (Holly) Torgrimson, Shandi Welwood (Jean), Lorne (Becki), Evan, and Janine Weaver, Chris (Michelle) and Craig (Amanda) Willier, and Rochelle Astrope; great-grandchildren Lylah Torgrimson, Trysta Tower, Hayden, Holden, and Meila Weaver, Natalie, Logan, Ronin, and Mackenzie Willier, and Ayden, Khaled, and Kaelen Astrope; and brother, Glen Astrope, and sister, Leita (Bill) Grimshaw, and brother-in-law Les Domotor and numerous nieces and nephews. Chuck is predeceased by his great grand-daughter Eden Grace Weaver and siblings, Violet Domotor, Cecil, Audrey, and Harvey Astrope.

