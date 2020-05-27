Charlotte Marilyn Lamont (nee Schaerer), resident of Pouce Coupe, passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born to parents Hazel and Andrew Schaerer on July 10, 1942 in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.
The Schaerer family made the move to Dawson Creek in the late 1950s, where Charlotte met Robert Lamont. Th ey were married in 1961 and had three children: Danny, Monica, and Dean.
Charlotte and Robert were happily married for 53 years until Robert's passing in 2014.
Charlotte worked as an operator for BC Tel in the earlier years and fi nished out her working career at the Dawson Creek Coop. Charlotte found beauty in everyone and everything. She was a collector of many things, and enjoyed canning, gardening, making things for her grandkids.
She was the humblest person you could have ever met. Charlotte often put her own wants and needs aside to help out a friend or family member in need. She touched the lives of so many in one way or another.
Charlotte will be deeply missed by her children Dan Lamont (Jeanette Wise), Monica Lamont (John Boyd), and Dean (Chelsey) Lamont; grandchildren Savannah, Vanessa, Mekenna, Chase, Kasandra, Samantha, Cobee, and Dylan; great-grandchildren Colton and Lucas; siblings Lorne (Marlyn) Schaerer, Gloria (Tom) Rounds, and Mike (Beth) Horne; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Lamont and siblings Bert and Don Schaerer.
A funeral service was held on February 16, 2020 at the Bergeron Chapel, officiated by Pastor Cory Lizotte.
Expressions of sympathy in Charlotte's memory may be made by donation to the South Peace SPCA, 11418 3rd Street, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4L5, Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society, 1100 Alward Street, Prince George, British Columbia V2M 7B1.
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 27, 2020.