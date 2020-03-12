On February 23, 2020, Heaven gained another beautiful soul. Cheryl Rae Large passed away after a short battle with cancer, at the young age of 68. Although she was taken too soon, Cheryl will live on in the memories of her three children; Laura Campbell, Shona Leahy and Ashley Large, five grandchildren; Bailey, Paige, Brae, Hally, Cain, and in the many hearts she touched over the years.
Cheryl was born in Fort St. John to a large family. As a child she enjoyed riding horses, playing in the fields, and scraping with her siblings. In her youth she took on many roles, bus driver, traffic controller, devoted mother, and endearing grandmother. Those who knew Cheryl would describe her as a rough and tough cowgirl, much like the roles of one of her favorite actors, John Wayne. She was a strong willed woman, with a set of unwavering morals, no one messed with her family. Despite this tenacious personality, Cheryl had a heart of gold. She was a sensitive, caring woman who's love ran deep and true.
It was Cheryl's wishes to be remembered not mourned. In lieu of a funeral the family will be arranging a celebration of life ceremony. Friends and family are welcome to join in this, sharing favorite stories and smiles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vernon Funeral Home, Phone: 250 542 0155
Published in Alaska Highway News on Mar. 12, 2020