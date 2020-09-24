1/1
Chester Francois MACLEOD
1937 - 2020
Born in Keg River, AB in 1937, Chester MacLeod passed away in Kelowna, BC on August 27, 2020 at age 83. Chester's memory will always be treasured by his family: his daughters Vicki Tompkins (née MacLeod) and Careen; his sons Dan and Rick, and stepson Kevin Knight; his 10 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren; and his 9 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his sister Esther Kelemen (née MacLeod) and her family. He was sadly predeceased by his loving wife Audrey MacLeod; his granddaughter Cheynney Lynn MacLeod; and his mother & father. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Jacki Baback for her kindness to Chester over the years. He cherished your friendship. A private internment was held at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery on September 2, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.

Published in Alaska Highway News from Sep. 24 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
