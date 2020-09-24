Born in Keg River, AB in 1937, Chester MacLeod passed away in Kelowna, BC on August 27, 2020 at age 83. Chester's memory will always be treasured by his family: his daughters Vicki Tompkins (née MacLeod) and Careen; his sons Dan and Rick, and stepson Kevin Knight; his 10 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren; and his 9 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his sister Esther Kelemen (née MacLeod) and her family. He was sadly predeceased by his loving wife Audrey MacLeod; his granddaughter Cheynney Lynn MacLeod; and his mother & father. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Jacki Baback for her kindness to Chester over the years. He cherished your friendship. A private internment was held at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery on September 2, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.