It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the sudden loss of a strong and vibrant man. Chris Odden, a long time resident

of Groundbirch, BC, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2019, in Groundbirch at the age of 57 years.

Chris was the kind of man who grabbed life by the horns and gave it a good shake. He loved life and liked everyday to its fullest. He found it so easy to strike up a conversation with complete strangers, like they were an old friend he hadn't seen in a while. His gregarious personality will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Good conversation over a cup of coffee was a favorite past time and many world problems were solved this way, you always knew where you stood with him.

Chris was an honest man who greatly appreciated the land and his chosen way of life, always available to his family and close neighbours to lend a hand and get things done. He had a love of the mountains and harnessing the wilderness of it. Fishing on a quiet lake gave him a sense of serenity and how simple life could be.

Chris will be lovingly remembered by his family as a kind and generous husband, father,

grandfather, son, brother, and uncle.

With respect to Chris' wishes, no formal funeral service will be held. Interment will be at a later date.

He and Buster will be waiting now, "waitin' on a woman."

Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium

