Christina Marietta Randall (nee McLean), resident of Dawson Creek, passed away on August 13, 2019 at the age of 35. Christina was born and raised in Prince Rupert where she was inseparable from her sister Tanya. Even when they moved to different communities, they always made plans to see each other.

Christina met the love of her life Lance in Prince Rupert. Soon came the birth of their first daughter Kadence, and Chance and Lexi followed after they moved to Dawson Creek. Lance and Christina built careers in Dawson Creek and were happily raising their family. They married in Prince Rupert to be able to share it with her family.

Christina always made time for family through visits, texts and phone calls. She would make time for her grandmother Marietta and would call her weekly. Her grandpa Buddy was a hereditary chief and her grandma Marietta was a Matriarch. Christina looked forward to fulfilling this role. She was proud of who she was and where she came from.

Christina is survived by her husband Lance Randall; three children Kadence, Chance and Lexi; parents Melanie Helin (Allen), father Neil McLean "Sim'oogit Kw'ilh ye (Emma); siblings Tanya McLean (Ed) and Sarah Flavel (Tayo); nieces and nephews Edward Jr., Kaylie, Nathan, Kyle, Tayo Jr, Torrance, and Titus; Allen Nelson Jr. and Marshall Nelson (Eunice); grandmothers Marietta "Di'iks" Helin and Peggy McLean; uncles David Helin (Tina), Allan Helin (Diane), Kenny Helin (Marilyn), Michael Helin (Shiela) Glen Helin (Carol), Gordon Ross, Albert Ross (Shannon), Billy Nelson, Belfry Haines, Clifford McLean, and Glenn McLean; and aunts Sheri, Julie and Sandra, Martha Robson, Terry White (Ralph), Francis Babe Azak (Fred), Sandy McLean, and Glanna McLean (Stan).

Christina is predeceased by grandfathers Buddy "Sm'ooygit Nis'ya'ga'natt" Helin and Allan Howard McLean, her aunt Selina (Annie) McLean, and cousin Alicia Azak.

A funeral service was held on August 24, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel, officiated by Reverend Marilyn Carroll. Interment followed in Brookside Cemetery.

