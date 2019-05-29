In Loving Memory

Cliff Doonan

May 6, 1955 – May 14, 2017

I will always remember your smiling eyes, big heart and your smile that lit up the room. If only I could have you back for a while, we could sit and chat like we used to do. I loved you so much when you were here with me, now that you are gone not a day goes by I don't think about you. Never did I think I could love or miss someone like I do you.

Until we meet again..

Love you always

Sandy Doonan