It is with great sadness that the family of Colin Ashley Cunningham announces his passing on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 73. Colin is lovingly remembered by his children Don (Kim), Pat (Brenda) and Carol, grandchildren Spenser, Quinn, Alaynna, Amy, and Erin, great-grandaughter Nevaeh, sister-in-law Doreen Austgarden (Gerry) and niece Zoe-Ann. Colin was predeceased by his wife, Marlene and son-in-law Shane Underwood.
The family would like to thank the staff at Discovery Place and at the Long-Term Care Facility at the Devon General Hospital for their care, attention and valued support.
Colin will be remembered in a private memorial service.
Donations in memory of Colin may be made to the Devon General Hospital Foundation at www.devonhospitalfoundation.org.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Nov. 7, 2019